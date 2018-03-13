EU Provides EUR 7.8m to SLEIDSE

The European Union proudly provides 7.8 million Euros for the Support to Libya for Economic Integration, Diversification and Sustainable Development (SLEIDSE).

Recent press reports on EU funding the 3rd Libya Start Up Expo are imprecise, as the fund is solely provided for SLEIDSE. The participation of SLEIDSE in the Expo is a support for the Expo.

SLEIDSE is a program, implement by Expertise France, that aims to promote the development of a dynamic and diversified Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Sector (MSME) in all regions of Libya, capable of creating employment and livelihoods for Libyans, and in particular for women and youth, through widely and accessible MSME support services.

SLEIDSE supports young and women entrepreneurs who want to develop their own activities and lack resources, knowledge and support. For instance, SLEIDSE programme provides future entrepreneurs with online training sessions in partnership with ITC.

(Source: EU)