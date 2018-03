By John Lee.

Platts reports that Marsa el-Brega refinery and oil export terminal was rocked by an explosion and fire in the early hours of Saturday.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

According to the report, the explosion followed a gas leak at the methanol plant.

The refinery can process around 10,000 b/d of crude, while the terminal can handle three vessels of up to 300,000 dwt.

(Source: Platts)