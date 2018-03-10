WHO delivers Mobile Clinic to Sabha City

The World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Libya delivered a mobile clinic to the city of Sabha in order to respond to the health needs of thousands of people in urban and out of reach areas in the South with limited access to healthcare services in the South.

The delivery of this mobile clinic was made possible through the support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), and it is the first its kind to be brought to Libya to accelerate health response efforts.

“We are very pleased with the arrival of this new mobile clinic which will provide round-the-clock health services for vulnerable people in Libya,” said Dr Jaffar Hussein, WHO Representative for Libya.

(Source: UNSMIL)