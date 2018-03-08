UN to Reopen Office in Benghazi

By John Lee.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has announced that it will reopen an office in Benghazi for the first time in years.

Ghassan Salame told a meeting with tribal leaders and elders in the city:

“We are preparing to reopen a UN office in Benghazi and I promise you to continue to engage with people and residents of Barqa.”

According to the report from Xinhua, UNSMIL pulled its staff from Libya in July 2014 due to deteriorating security conditions.

(Source: Xinhua)

(Picture credit: Dennixo)