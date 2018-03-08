Fulbright Foreign Student Program 2018

The U.S. Embassy Libya, in cooperation with AMIDEAST Libya, is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for master’s degree studies in the United States under the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Program.

This program enables Libyan students to study for up to two years, starting from the fall of 2019, towards a Masters degree at select universities in the United States.

The scholarship covers expenses incurred for travel to and from the United States, tuition and books, healthcare coverage, and room and board.

Learn more about the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Program on this link.

Who can apply?

Scholarships are open to Libyan citizens who want to pursue graduate study at the Master’s degree level. All applicants must have excellent academic records, strong English language skills, outstanding character, and a desire to use skills gained in the United States to serve Libya upon completion of studies in the U.S.

Applicants must be Libyan citizens resident in Libya at the time of the application.

Applicants must not be U.S. citizens or holders of green cards.

Applicants must hold a minimum of a BA/BS/B.Sc. degree.

Applicants must have demonstrated academic excellence within their field of specialization. All fields of study are eligible except for clinical medicine, nursing and dentistry. Public health and nursing administration is eligible.

Applicants should be able to obtain a minimum English proficiency score of 550 on the paper-based TOEFL, or a score of 80 on the internet-based (TOEFL iBT), or 6.5 on the IELTS. Candidates will have to take the GRE and TOEFL or IELTS tests after being nominated into the program.

Preference is given to those without recent experience in the United States.

How?

Apply Online Today at iie.embark.com/apply/ffsp

You may ONLY apply online. Please assure that you submit a complete application including academic transcripts, letters of recommendation and copies of any English language tests you have taken. As part of this application, you are required to write a personal essay which should be at least one page in length.

When?

The deadline for submitting the online application is May 31, 2018. Short-listed applicants will be contacted by AMIDEAST Libya for interviews.

Questions? Please send an email to: [email protected]

(Source: US Embassy in Libya)