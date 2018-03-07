NOC Delegation to Visit Scotland

Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), will visit Aberdeen from 8-9 May 2018, accompanied by the NOC Director of Training, the Chairmen of NOC oil and gas producing companies, and NOC Board members who studied in Scotland.

The visit is organised by the Libyan British Business Council (LBBC), in association with Oil and Gas UK, Scottish Enterprise and the British Embassy to Libya, led by Ambassador Frank Baker.

Oil and Gas UK will host a business conference on 8 May at which Chairman Sanalla and his team will spell out NOC priorities for the next 3 years and learn what Scotland has to offer to help achieve those aims. Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (the biggest in Scotland) will ensure that the Scottish supply chain is well represented.

On 9 May, LBBC member Petrofac will receive the NOC at one of their training facilities in Aberdeen, before Robert Gordon University hosts a gathering of Scottish universities – including Heriot Watt, Aberdeen, Dundee and Strathclyde.

The aim there is to renew old friendships initiate new ones and to showcase centres of technical and training excellence in Scotland. RGU has extensive expertise in providing strategic advice to oil producing states, with Libya a prime candidate. The outcome sought is a sustained relationship of equals, matching Libyan priorities to Scottish capabilities.

To learn more, members of the Libyan British Business Council, of Oil and Gas UK and of the Aberdeen Chamber will be invited to meet the strong Libyan visiting team in Aberdeen on 8-9 May.

The team will give briefings on subjects such as doing business in Libya and new business opportunities, and will be available for small group meetings and introductions.

If you wish for more information or to register your interest in attending the 8 May conference, please contact LBBC Executive Secretary Pauline Graham – email [email protected]

(Source: LBBC)