NOC, UN to work together Against Armed Groups

NOC Chairman Musafa Sanalla, received Mr. Ghassan Salame, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sunday February 25, 2018, agreeing to work together to combat attempts by armed groups to gain a foothold in the Libyan oil sector and to increase transparency over Libyan oil revenues.

Chairman Sanalla detailed major challenges faces in restoring and maintaining Libyan oil production, including the unstable provision of security in some operational areas; and the continuing delay in the monetization of budgets required for the whole sector.

Both sides condemned the use of blockade tactics, and emphasized that NOC is the only body legally permitted to sell oil from Libya.

“We have seen worrying signs in recent months,” said Sanalla. “We have to draw a clear line against encroachment by armed groups in the oil sector.”

Both agreed to cooperate with other Libyan state agencies to increase transparency over the distribution of Libyan oil revenues, and to work with local communities to channel economic development assistance.

“One of the root causes of blockades is a lack of transparency over the use of our oil revenues. The Central Bank and the government must be clear about how the money is spent,” said Sanalla. “NOC suffers greatly from current practices, which have resulted in essential investments in the oil sector being withheld, to the detriment of the nation.”

Mr Salame expressed his hopes for stabilisation in Libya and expressed his unlimited support for the continued work of the National Oil Corporation outside the influence of all political parties.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Claudia Gazzini.

(Source: NOC)