New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Excavator type” CAT 320 D2” for Ras lanuf terminal, Harouge Oil Operation (HOO)
- 3 Hyundai buses for Ras Lanuf terminal, Harouge Oil Operation (HOO)
- Supply and installation of two (2) manual manifold(s) one at GC-6 & one at Sat-14 at Sarir field project No: O-22, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of motor speed control system for gas compressor Messla oil field project No: P-35, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Geomorphological, Geophysical, Geotechnical, and Baseline Surveys, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Automatic Seamer for 4 Liter Cans, Azzawiya Oil Refining Company (ARC)
- Maintenance of Company Cars, ENI
(Source: NOC)
