Misrata Free Zone signs Deal to Develop Port

By John Lee.

Misurata Free Zone and UK company Mabco Holding have reportedly signed a joint venture agreement to implement a “strategic transit trade project, which includes a cargo terminal linking the free zone parts of Misrata (A and B to the coastal highway, International airport and completing the infrastructure of the site (B) of Misurata Free Zone“.

The project is to be completed on a DBOT (Design – Build- Operate – Transfer of ownership) basis.

Mabco Holding was set up in August 2016, and its sole director is Jalal Baayou, a Libyan national.

(Sources: Misrata Free Zone, Companies House)