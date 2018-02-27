Libya “Wins Case” against Brazilian Companies

By John Lee.

Xinhua reports that the Libyan government has won a legal case against two Brazilian construction companies that claimed $96 million in damages due to the suspension of their projects in Libya.

The Libyan Audit Bureau said the International Court of Arbitration, part of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris, rejected the case filed against Libya by a Libyan-Brazilian company and the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

The infrastructure projects were suspended in 2011 due to the deteriorating security condition.

(Source: Xinhua)