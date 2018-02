By John Lee.

Xinhua reports that a fire following an explosion at a fuel pipeline in Zawiya, 45 km west of Tripoli, has been extinguished on Monday.

The blast occurred accidentally on the 16-inch pipeline between the oil storage depots of Zawiya and Tripoli, which transports more than two-thirds of Tripoli’s fuel supply.

The closure caused panic in the city, with queues for fuel at filling stations.

(Source: Xinhua)