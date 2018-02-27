Disruption at El-Fil hits Oil Exports

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has declared force majeure on the 70,000-bpd el-Feel [El-Fil, Elephant] field from Friday February 23, 2018, following the shutdown of the field and the evacuation of its employees.

A statement from the NOC said the actions were taken after members of the Fezzan unit of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) threatened workers, entered the administrative offices at the field, and fired weapons in the air.

According to Reuters, the field was shut after guards withdrew in a dispute over pay and other benefits.

The disruption has hit crude oil loadings at Mellitah.

(Sources: NOC, Reuters, Bloomberg)