Libya Falls in Transparency Ranking

By John Lee.

Transparency International has said that Libya’s ranking has fallen one place its global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

From a total of 180 countries, Libya came in at number 171; last year’s position was 170 out of 176 countries.

This result puts it ahead of countries such as Afghanistan, Sudan, and Somalia (which came last, again), and on a par with North Korea, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea.

New Zealand beat Denmark to first place.

Iraq was ranked in 169th place, with Iran in 130th.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople.

