Interpol issues “Red Notice” for LNA Major

By John Lee.

Interpol has issued a “Red Notice” for Mahmoud Mustafa Busayf Al-Werfalli (pictured), who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on seven counts of “murder as a war crime“.

According to Libya Herald, the Major in the Libyan National Army (LNA) is accused of summary executions of suspected terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Libyan National Army (LNA) has said it will not hand over, adding “Werfalli’s file is currently under the military law of the National Army. Investigations are still ongoing.”

(Sources: Interpol, Asharq al-Awsat, Libya Herald)