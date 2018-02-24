Training of Trainers Workshop for Capacity Building on Hinari Access to Research for Health Programme

On 19 February 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) with financial support from the European Union started five day capacity building on HINARI Access to Research for Health Programme: Training Workshop, “Training of Trainers” for 26 participants representing 13 hospitals.

The workshop conducted in Carthage Thalasso Hotel, Tunis, aims to empower the registered institutions to access the data according to the scientific guidelines which will help the academicians and researchers to make effective use of information. The workshop was facilitated by WHO staff from the Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean. The main objectives of this training workshop were to:

Introduce participants to different information resources provided by Hinari Access to Research for Health in particular and Researh4life programmes in general;

Train participants on access and better utilization of Hinari Access to Research for Health electronic resources;

Prepare participants to regularly conduct similar workshops in their respective institutions/countries.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain, the WHO Representative Libya and Mr Mohammad Ibrahim, the Director General of Health Information System at Ministry of Health, Libya.

Research4Life is the collective name for the four programmes – Hinari, AGORA, OARE and ARDI – developed by a public-private partnership of the WHO, FAO (A, UNEP, WIPO, Cornell and Yale Universities, the International Association of Scientific, Technical & Medical Publishers and up to 185 international scientific publishers. The goal of Research4Life is to reduce the knowledge gap between high-income countries and low- and middle-income countries by providing affordable access to critical scientific research.

WHO with financial aid of EU have given online full-text access to 15 hospitals on Research4life programmes in general, and Hinari progarmme in particular covering 79,000 peer-reviewed international scientific journals, books, and databases. The access to the journals having scientific evidence information will empower the Libyan researches to produce evidence based information which will lead to informed decisions by the policy makers said Dr Jaffar Hussain, Head of Mission WHO Libya during the opening remarks.

The workshop is part of the European Union funded project known as Strengthening Health Information System and Medicine Supply Chain Management “SHAMS” Project. WHO Country Office for Libya is the implementing agency. The project was launched in January 2017 and planned to continue for two years.

(Source: UNSMIL)