Opportunity for Libyan Entrepreneurs

Apply to become a Professional Fellow in the Fall 2018 Program

The Professional Fellows Program (PFP) for the Middle East and North Africa is a fully funded 6-week program (including a 4-week fellowship placement) in the U.S. for young professionals committed to empowering their communities through innovation and entrepreneurship, socially responsible businesses, and workforce development.

The Professional Fellows Program is sponsored by the United States Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and administered by Legacy International with assistance from partners in the United Stated and the MENA region.

Legacy International is a U.S. based, non-governmental organization that equips emerging leaders to transform their values and vision into sustainable success.

Who Should Apply?

Entrepreneurs, and Social Innovators

Small & medium business Owners and Managers who are investing in innovative socially conscious products and programs

Individuals working in Civil Society/NGOs working on youth workforce training and development, increasing the role of marginalized populations in the economy, building financial literacy, training in technology use and IT development, and other efforts around economic empowerment

Individuals working in University incubators, accelerators, and job-readiness programs, and programs focusing on business development, financial literacy, sustainable tourism, or economic development.

Individuals working in Government Agencies/Ministries, national policy offices, think-tanks, and offices working to increase the presence of underrepresented citizens in the economy.

Eligibility:

25-40 Years old

A current citizen and resident of Libya

Speak fluent to English (enough to work full-time in a US fellowship)

Have at least two years‘ work experience in their field

Currently employed

Interest in hosting reciprocal program for Americans in your country

Able to convene 25 or more colleagues for post-trip briefings, presentations, and project work

Have demonstrated strong leadership skills and commitment to community

Demonstrates initiative, teamwork, and openness

Preference will be given to those who have not previously traveled on a U.S. government funded program.

Fall 2018 Program Dates: 6 October-17 November

Accepting applications Starting February 15th, 2018 until April 1, 2018

Apply online here: www.legacyintl.org/pfp/country-application/libya-application

Legacy International has an established record of including individuals with disabilities and has an open and inclusive application process. Persons from all backgrounds and those with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Libya)