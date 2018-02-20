New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Engineering study for Electrical power supply at Ganfouda, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Supply and installation of c.p system for Tie-in of well No.G-312 at Nafoora field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- 3 production separators at Nafoora field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of new buildings for the air compressors, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Refurbishment of two (2) steel bolted fire water tanks at Sarir refinery, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Hamada Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Refurbishment of three (3) steel bolted fire water tanks, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement and upgrading of PLC system at Tobruk Terminal, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Clothes and Safety Shoes, Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC)
(Source: NOC)
