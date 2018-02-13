Towards Effective and Democratic Governance, the UN Launches Policing and Security Programme for Libya

A strong and peaceful Libya requires building effective and capable state institutions that enjoy the trust of the citizens.

Towards this objective, the United Nations, in collaboration with the Libyan ministries of justice and interior, launched the Policing and Security Programme for Libya aimed at strengthening the policing and rule of law sector in the country, to ensure effective and democratic governance.

The launch of the Programme, took place today in Tunisia during a meeting that gathered Libyan Minister of Justice Dr Mohammed Abdelwahid and Minister of Interior Mr. Aref Khoja, representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), in addition to the Netherlands ambassador and the US Charge d’Affaires to Libya, as developments partners.

The Programme, which is part of UN efforts to support the security sector reform in Libya, includes but not limited to, bolstering the capacities of police directorates to improve the coordination with the Ministry of Justice, prison management services, and related institutions. It will also provide capacity-building support to the Ministry of Interior staff in order to improve policing services to the public.

Ms. Maria Ribeiro, Deputy Head of UNSMIL and UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, said:

“Security and Justice are at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the primary objectives of this Programme. It is an ambitious project, but I am encouraged by the strong commitment made today by the Libyan ministers of justice and interior and by the generous support of the governments of the USA and the Netherlands.”

(Source: UNSMIL)