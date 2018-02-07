Stabilization Facility will reach Tawergha, Ghat and Ajdabiya

Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), international community, and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representatives, met today in Tripoli for the 6th Board meeting of the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL), a multi-country initiative led by GNA and managed by UNDP.

The Facility provides rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and enhances the capacities of local authorities to take a more active role in peace-building and to improve delivery of services to their citizens.

With the aim of supporting the GNA to demonstrate its commitment to the country’s citizens in providing visible and tangible results for the population, SFL has already helped to restore basic services in Benghazi, Kikla, Sirt, Sebha and Ubari.

During today’s meeting, board members approved the list of projects that will be implemented in Bani Walid and Greater Tripoli, and agreed on expanding the Facility to Tawergha, Ghat and Ajdabiya.

At the press conference held after the board meeting, Dr. Taher Jehaimi, Hon. Minister of Planning stated:

“The focus of this Facility is not only stabilization but also development and it complements the work that the Government of National Accord is doing. This initiative is targeting the immediate needs of our citizens in the health, education and, water and sanitation sectors. We consult municipalities in the presence of civil society to decide a set of priorities that would serve as many Libyans as possible in the east, west and south of the country”.

On her part, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Resident Representative of UNDP in Libya, Ms. Maria Ribeiro declared:

“SFL links conflict resolution and peace building with stabilization. It is based on inclusivity and transparency for all the stakeholders in each area of Libya and brings together various states of the United Nations to support the country. For the outputs of the facility to be sustained by the community, the analysis of the social dynamics is critical.”

Among the attendees were Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt, Head of the European Union Delegation to Libya; and H.E Ambassador of Germany, Dr. Christian Buck. Ms. Monique Korzelius represented The Netherland, Mr. Iyad Jaber, France; Mr. Glan Pietro Testolin, Italy; and Mr. Angus Mckee, the UK. USA, Norway, Canada and Switzerland embassies followed the meeting remotely.

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Libya, Ambassador Muscheidt, took the opportunity to highlight the important role of Libyan youth:

“The EU’s support to the SFL also sends a clear message about the EU’s broad engagement with Libya – a partner in the EU Neighbourhood Policy. Through the SFL’s tangible deliverables on the ground – that help with local reconciliation – Libya’s youth, the new generation, is also offered new opportunity to build its future and with it that of Libya.”

On his part, H.E Ambassador of Germany, Dr. Christian Buck, stated:

“‎What we see with the Stabilization Facility for Libya is that the GNA is serving its people and Germany is proud to support its work.”

(Source: UNDP)