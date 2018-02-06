New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Amal power gen control system upgrade, Harouge Oil Operations
- Shelters for Amal warehouse, Harouge Oil Operations
- Refurbishment of four (4) first & second stage desalters at GC-9 Messla Oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Complete refurbishment of wash tank D-9 and degassing boot at Beda field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Electrical Engineering study for Tobruk Terminal and refinery power system at Tobruk, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Installation of new foam stations, foam system and tie to Tobruk refinery tanks, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Installation of fire detection system in generator buildings and tie-ins to MACP main Office HQ El-kish, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Engineering study for the upgrading of existing flare/relief systems at Sarir/Messla/Majed, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- The construction of the laboratory building at Tobruk refinery, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: NOC)
