By John Lee.

Colonel Gaddafi was reportedly ‘hours away’ from buying a major stake in the British football club Manchester United.

Turkish-Cypriot financier Mehmet Dalman told the Sunday Times that he flew to Libya to discuss a deal to buy out John Magnier and JP McManus’s 29.9-percent shareholding in 2004.

After discussions broke down over price, Gaddafi went on to purchase Italian club Perugia.

More details from The Telegraph.

(Source: The Telegraph)