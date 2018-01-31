$313m Funding Appeal for Humanitarian Needs in Libya

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Ms. Maria Ribeiro launched the Humanitarian Response Plan 2018 for Libya, to support the humanitarian needs of 940,000 people living in the country.

The event was co-chaired by H.E. Fayez al-Sarraj, President of the Presidency Council, and Dr. Ghassan Salame, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

“The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Libya is being launched at a time when efforts are needed more than ever to address the challenges of restoring stability in Libya,” said H.E. al-Sarraj.

“In this context, we reaffirm the government’s determination to effectively address these challenges in the next phase, and we value the international community’s support for us in this process. We hope that the life of ordinary Libyan citizens will improve this year and our next meeting will focus on discussions of reconstruction and development.”

“As we start the year, we look forward to a more stable Libya where all of us can prevent a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation,” said Dr. Salame. “We are investing all UN competencies – humanitarian, development, human rights and political – to improve the living conditions of Libyans. We are here to serve Libyans and the Libyan state but not to replace them. The chief responsibility and potentials fall upon the Libyan state and we are here to assist this state.”

The 2018 HRP is the third coordinated appeal in Libya. It aims to extend protection to civilians in Libya, in accordance with international law, to ensure access to basic services for internally displaced, returnees, the most vulnerable non-displaced Libyans, migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers and to strengthen the capacity of families to cope with the continued pressures of life of instability, fragmentation and economic crisis.

The Plan seeks US$313 million in donor funding to implement 71 projects by 21 organizations, including national and international NGOs, and UN agencies.

“The difficulties people in Libya face in providing for their basic needs are real and we all need to be aware of the human cost of inaction,” said Ms. Ribeiro. “In my interactions with Libyan men, women and children I see people who want to feel safe, have their rights respected and know that they do not have to live from day to day.”

In the past year, and through the Humanitarian Response Plan 2017, humanitarian partners provided assistance with a wide variety of services for at least 540,000 people across Libya.

>>> Click here to download the Humanitarian Plan 2018 for Libya

(Source: UNSMIL)