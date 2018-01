By John Lee.

Libya’s eastern-based House of Representatives (HOR) has reportedy sworn in a new governor for its Bayda-based Central Bank of Libya (CBL).

Mohamed Shukri was appointed in opposition to the Tripoli-based governor Sadiq al-Kabir, who continues to have the support of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Following the ceremony on Monday, Shukri spoke of reuniting the CBL.

(Sources: Reuters, Libya Herald)