Bootcamp brings Libyan and Tunisian Entrepreneurs Together

SLEIDSE, a 7.8 million euro European Union programme, and SPARK’s LEAD programme, a 7.5 million euro Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs funded programme, join forces and organise the first bootcamp for young Libyan and Tunisian entrepreneurs, from the 29th of January till the 2nd of February in Tunis.

The bootcamp will be an opportunity to exchange ideas, encourage debate among Libyan and Tunisian entrepreneurs, and promote create new partnerships. The event, in the long run, aspires to also help nurture good business relations between the neighbouring countries.

The Bootcamp on Entrepreneurship for Libyans and Tunisians (BELT), is a 5-day intensive training aimed at giving young entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 25 a wide range of tools, methods, and technical skills to help them growing their ideas. In this framework, 14 Libyan and 14 Tunisian entrepreneurs (of whom 50% are female) will work, study, and develop their ideas together.

During the event, experienced coaches, mentors, and serial entrepreneurs will be present to share their experiences and provide invaluable advice on how to run a successful business.

At the end of the bootcamp the BELT participants will receive their certificates in a ceremony that will be attended by officials from the International and Tunisian community in the presence of local and international media.

This bootcamp is organised by SLEIDSE programme, a European Union programme implemented by Expertise France, and SPARK under the LEAD programme which is supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

SLEIDSE has been organising monthly bootcamps for Libyan entrepreneurs in order to help them develop their ideas and grow their projects to the next level. This activity has demonstrated that in Libya, young entrepreneurs are inventive and keen to develop their businesses despite the economic uncertainty.

SPARK is a Dutch NGO that develops higher education and entrepreneurship so that young ambitious people are empowered to lead their post-conflict societies into prosperity. SPARK has experience in supporting youth in achieving their entrepreneurial ambitions and providing the necessary opportunities to enable them to become financially independent. SPARK hosted a summer bootcamp for young Tunisian entrepreneurs called the Youth Entrepreneurship Summer Programme (YESP) with Injaz and Cogite Co-working Space last year from the 31st of July till the 11th of August.

SLEIDSE programme

SLEIDSE is a 4-year programme aiming to promote the development of dynamic and diversified micro, small and medium enterprises capable of creating employment and livelihoods in Libya, with a focus on youth and women. It is funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France.

LEAD programme

LEAD is a 3-year programme supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs that focuses on job creation by providing support and assistance to young Tunisian, Libyan, and Somali entrepreneurs and SMEs through access to markets, coaching and finance.

(Source: SLEIDSE)