Coordinator needed for Libya Stabilization Program

The International Centre for Innovative Local Governance (CILG VNG International) supports decentralization and public reforms in the MENA region.

We provide capacity building to local governments and their associations, training institutes and working groups on decentralization. We rely on existing experience in promoting innovation and best practices between local governments and related organizations.

With our tools, we promote good and effective governance and strategic leadership to improve the professional capacity of local administrations and policies involving all citizens to get the best of their communities.

“Libya Local Governance and Stabilization program” is about local governance and local stabilization in various zones of Libya. It is a 3-year program, funded by the European Union and the Dutch Government.

The Overall objective of the Program is to contribute to strengthen and empower local governance in Libya; especially the Management of selected municipal councils, Service delivery by local government and the Participation and interaction of civil society in council’s affairs and conflict prevention.

The Local Coordinator is responsible for coordinating, directing, organizing and ensuring Program activities, under the direction of the Team Leader in Tripoli & the Program Manager in Tunis.

SCOPE OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Establish new contacts, maintain previous contacts with partners (municipal councils, mayors, civil servants, CSOs) in Libya (to be decided with the team), assist with determination of project requirements

• Realize regular visits to municipalities of Libya to reinforce the relationships and evaluate the impact of the Program

• Draft regular reports on the respective municipalities as required

• Assist the Pilot Project Manager in Tunis in the drafting and issuance of pilot project proposals, Terms of References for expertise, tenders, budgets, cash flows and preliminary schedules, and in the realization of the pilot projects in the Libyan municipalities

• Prepare logistic matters for events to be organized in Libya

• Attend meetings and activities in Tunisia and Libya, prepare and distribute minutes to all Program team members

• Monitor the result of the activities for partner Municipalities in Libya and prepare monitoring reports

• Effectively and accurately communicate relevant pilot project information to the partners and project team

• Keep the Team Leader and others informed about the pilot projects’ status and issues that may impact partners relations

• Act in line with the agreed security procedures for the Program

Closing date: 26 January 2018

(Source: EU)