By John Lee.

Bloomberg reports that Shell and BP have agreed annual deals to buy Libyan crude oil.

Sources told the news agency that Shell’s deal is the first of its kind since 2013, and that the first cargo of 600,000 barrels will start to be loaded from Zueitina port on Saturday.

BP, which didn’t have a term deal in 2017, has reportedly also reached an agreement for this year.

(Source: Bloomberg)