Algeria, Libya to Jointly Study Border Fields

By John Lee.

Algeria’s state-run oil company Sonatrach signed an agreement with the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) to jointly study the Al Wafa and Al Rar fields, along with US-based DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M).

Al-Rar field is on the Algerian side of the border, while Al-Wafa field (pictured) is on the Libyan side.

The study aims to update a previous study that was conducted in 2008.

The Al Wafa gas field, operated by Mellita Oil & Gas, started production in 2004. It supplies gas to Al Ruwais Power Plant in Baten Aljabal district and the coastal system for providing the power plants with natural gas.

(Source: NOC)