Video: Thousands of Trapped Nigerians Return Home

Nigeria is in the process of flying thousands of its citizens home from Libya.

Large numbers of Nigerians are trapped in Libya, where they were trying to cross to Italy by sea, but were stopped by local armed factions and Libya’s coastguard.

They are now facing dire conditions and abuse.

The Nigerian government says the flights will continue for as long as they need to.

It is estimated about 5,500 migrants will be flown home.

Al Jazeera‘s Ahmed Idris reports from Nigeria: