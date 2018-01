The public budget in Libya for 2018 has been set at around 42.5 billion Libyan dinar ($31 billion dollars at official bank rates).

Oil revenue is expected to reach 22.5 billion dinars in 2018 while taxes and customs tariffs are expected to hit 2.5 billion.

There is also an alleged 5.5 billion dinar surplus from 2017.

There is a deficit of around 12 billion dinars between expenditure and revenue.

(Source: GardaWorld)