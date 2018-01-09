Tender Opportunity: Electrical Substation (UK Companies)

The development programme has issued a tender to refurbish an electrical substation.

You should be able to:

supply and install a packaged transformer at the substation – lot 1

rehabilitate the substation – lot 2

The deadline for quotation submissions is 12 January.

The project will take place in Benghazi in northern Libya.

For more information about this tender, submit your company details to the Department for International Trade team in Africa.

All submissions will be reviewed and you will be notified of any potential next steps.

You can only submit a proposal if you are a UK-registered company.

More information here.

(Source: UK Department for International Trade)