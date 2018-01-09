Oil Revenues Triple in 2017; Budget Deficit Halved

By John Lee.

The Central Bank of Libya (CBL) says that Libya’s revenue for 2017 reached LYD 22.31 billion ($16.5 billion).

This was made up of:

oil exports of LYD 19.2 billion ($14.1 billion);

tax of LYD 845 million ($623 million);

customs duty of LYD 164 million ($121 million); and,

general revenue of LYD 2.1 billion ($1.5 billion).

Reuters reports that oil revenues were nearly three times more than in 2016 (which was $4.8 billion), allowing Libya to halve its budget deficit from from 20.3 billion dinars to 10.6 billion Libyan dinars ($7.85 billion).

(Sources: Central Bank of Libya, Reuters)