From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libya’s internationally recognised government is allowing people displaced during the 2011 revolution to return to their homes.

They were forced from the town of Tawergha after fighters there supported former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli: