Libyan Dinar continues to Fall

By John Lee.

A recent report has found that, since November, the Libyan dinar has lost 9.1 percent against the US dollar on the ‘parallel’ market, having already depreciated by 4.8 percent in the previous month.

Swiss-based NGO REACH says that this has created further inflationary pressures in Libya.

The full report can be downloaded here.

REACH is a joint initiative of IMPACT, its sister-organisation ACTED, and the United Nations Operational Satellite Applications Programme (UNOSAT). It was created in 2010 to facilitate the development of information tools and products that enhance the humanitarian community’s decision-making and planning capacity.

(Source: REACH)