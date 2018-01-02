New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Offshore Tug Boat Services — Mabruk Oil Operations (MOO)
- Medicines for chronic diseases — Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
- Study for water disposal and injection system for the Sarir oil field — Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Engineering study for Electrical power supply Tie-In projects for (Ganfouda) — Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Mobile houses — Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
- Pipeline at Amal Field — Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
- Cleaning and Sealing Pavement Cracks at Sarir Airport — Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: NOC)
