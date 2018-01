By John Lee.

Libya’s Tropoli-based Interior Ministry has reportedly approved the recruitment of 500 new security personnel to protect foreign embassies and missions in Libya.

Col. Wissam Al-Jama, the head of the diplomatic security service, told Xinhua that the new recruits will receive “substantial training.”

He added that a number of EU embassies will reopen in early 2018.

(Source: Xinhua)