ECHO-funded Medical Supplies to Benghazi Hospital

Sixty thousand (60,000) people in Benghazi will benefit from medical supplies provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and funded by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO).

In the context of its ongoing response to the health situation in Libya, WHO, has provided on 21 December, 60 Basic Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK) with 6 supplement and 9 Trauma kit Type B to Al-Jalaa Hospital in Benghazi.

The Basic IEHK and supplement (IEHK) are designed to treat more than sixty thousand people for three months and the Trauma Kits can treat more than nine hundred moderate to severe injuries. These supplies are much needed especially, with the shortage of essential medical supplies in the hospitals of Benghazi.

Due to the complex situation in Benghazi, health care services have been affected. Hospitals are not working in their full capacity and they are faced with lack of medical staff and essential medical supplies including medicines and equipment.

Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain, Head of Mission of WHO Libya welcomed the continuous support of ECHO that makes WHO’s response to the urgent needs of the underserved populations in Libya possible.

(Source: UN)