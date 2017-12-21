Strengthening Health Information System for Patients with HIV

Strengthening Health Information System for patients living with HIV/AIDS in Libya

The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Libya conducted a two-day planning workshop recently on “Strengthening Health Information System for Patients living with HIV/AIDS”. The workshop was held in WHO Libya office located in Tunis.

The workshop was attended by 11 clinicians and IT experts representing National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Tripoli Medical Centre (TMC), Tripoli Central Hospital (TCH), Benghazi Centre for Immunity Diseases and Infections (BCIDI), Benghazi Medical Centre (BMC) and Jamhoria Hospital, Benghazi.

The workshop was facilitated by Mr Gert Kaasschieter, a System Developer and Mr Khalid Shams, IT Expert from WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediteranean

The main objectives of the workshop were to assess the current situation of the already established patient information system (PIS) and program management information system (PMIS) and to plan for upgrading the health information system for patients living with HIV/AIDS.

At the end of the workshop a two-year plan was prepared which will be implemented by WHO through the project Strengthening Health Information System and Medicine Supply Chain Management (SHAMS) in Libya funded by the European Union.

