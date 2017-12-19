NOC targets 1.7m bpd in 2018

The leader of the Presidency Council, Fayez Sarraj [Serraj], met with the head of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), Sadik el-Kabir, and the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, in the past week.

The aim of the meeting appears to have been to convince the CBL to release funds for the NOC to facilitate an increase in oil output.

Sanalla announced after the meeting that oil output could reach 1.7 million bpd in 2018, if security breaches do not interfere with operations.

Of course, the security situation in Libya is likely to interfere in some way with the oil and gas industry in Libya during the coming year, giving Sanalla a valid excuse if oil levels do not reach these levels.

Over the last year oil output has increased from around 200,000 bpd in September 2016 to around 1mn bpd at present.

(Source: GardaWorld)