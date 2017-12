By John Lee.

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped and killed the mayor of Misrata late on Sunday.

According to BBC News, Mohamad Eshtewi’s body was found dumped in the street not long after returning from an official visit to Turkey.

Ghassan Salame, special representative to Libya’s UN mission (UNSMIL), said he felt “deep grief“.

