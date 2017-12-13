Entrepreneurial Women in Libya’s Tech Sector

“In Libya, companies always look for male engineers. In the school and in college, men have more opportunities to develop their interest in technology, so companies believe they will be more capable than us,” says Hala Haithm, a university student from Benghazi.

“Now I am putting in practice my knowledge and learning more. I am having the opportunity to improve my coding skills and develop my passion for computer programming,” she adds.

Highlights

and have reached an agreement to partner and invest in the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Libya. The three-year EU-funded project to be implemented by UNDP, aims to help local authorities in Libya to improve access to essential services, create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities, and increase community security and rule of law.

Tatweer Research, as the UNDP partner on the ground, is in charge of identifying and supporting economic recovery strategies that will create sustainable jobs outside of the public sector.

These days, Hala is participating in Operation Pour, an 8-week coding boot camp organized by Tatweer Research in Benghazi. The camp gives the participants the space to work in their personal projects. Hala is developing “Sophia”, a smart medical app that provides diagnostic and ultrasound scan services.

“Here we share our ideas, the instructor guides us on how to implement them and other coders that are in the same space help me a lot when I need it,” explains Hala.