By John Lee.

South Korea’s Hyundai has reportedly announced it will return to Libya early next year to complete the suspended Tripoli West Power Plant project.

Sources at the Libyan state-owned General Electricity Company (GECOL) told Xinhua that embassy officials and representatives of Hyundai held talks with GECOL regarding security arrangements in preparation for the company’s return to the country in January or February.

(Source: Xinhua)