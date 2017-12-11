Germany Contributes to Electoral Assistance in Libya

The UN electoral support project “Promoting Elections for the People of Libya (PEPOL)” benefitted today from a contribution of 1 million Euros from the Federal Republic of Germany.

The contribution agreement was signed by the Ambassador of Germany to Libya, Dr. Christian Buck and the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Libya, Ms. Maria Ribeiro.

With this agreement, Germany joins three other countries, The Netherlands, France and Italy, in direct contributions to the PEPOL managed by UNDP in collaboration with UNSMIL and other partners. The German contribution brings the total amount received to date to 2.8 million euros.

During the signing ceremony that took place at UNDP Libya office in Tunis, Ambassador Buck stated:

“Elections are a key element of democracy. Germany is proud to support the Libyan authorities in preparing free, fair and transparent elections as outlined in SRSG Salame’s action plan.”

The PEPOL seeks to support HNEC to fulfill its mandate of organizing electoral processes in accordance with international recognized best practices and promote public participation and awareness on elections amongst the Libyan people.

(Source: UNSMIL)