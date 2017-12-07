WHO delivers a Medical Equipment to South of Libya

The World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Libya recently delivered two mechanical ventilation units with all the accessories to Tragen Hospital in the South of Libya, which is among the most vulnerable and underserved areas in Libya.

These mechanical ventilation units are used to save lives by assisting or replacing spontaneous breathing in Intensive Care Unit cases.

World Health Organization confirms its continued humanitarian commitment and support to the health sector all over Libya.

These supplies were procured with funding support from Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

(Source: UNSMIL)