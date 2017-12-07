UN training on Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

UN enhances capacity of Libyan Security institutions to deal with the threats of explosive hazards

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) has successfully completed the delivery of a two-week training course on Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) for 16 Libyan National Safety Authority (NSA) and Military Engineers from Tripoli and Benghazi.

The two-week training of trainers training aimed to strengthen the capacity of the Libyan authorities to carry out Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) more safely and effectively.

With the kind support of the Government of the United Kingdom, UNMAS provided the trainees with refresher training on EOD principles, in addition to a training of trainers course to enable them to deliver training to their colleagues in Libya on the use of specialized EOD equipment, kindly provided by the Government of Austria.

The course, implemented by ATOM, capitalized on the previous training delivered to the National Safety Authority in 2015. Twelve out of the forty seven trained NSA personnel were selected for their high performance in the previous course to attend this refresher training together with four Military Engineers who recently completed a month-long training on conventional munition disposal technical provided by UNMAS.

Explosive remnants of war lead to devastating humanitarian consequences, causing injury, death and massive displacement of civilians. Libyan Security Institutions such as the National Safety Authority and Military Engineers carry out clearance tasks to reduce the impact of explosive remnants of war on civilians’ lives.

EOD clearance teams are doing critical work on the ground, with limited resources, to reduce the threat of explosive hazards and save lives in communities. Mine action is also crucial for ensuring safe return of displaced people, enabling access to essential services and humanitarian assistance and reducing socio-economic impact of ERW.

UNMAS Libya is committed to bring peace and stability in Libya by strengthening the capacity of Libyan Security Institutions to remove explosive items left behind by armed conflict. Mine action activities will further enable and facilitate, reconstruction, stabilization and development initiatives in Libya.

(Source: UNSMIL)