UN Consults Libyan partners on Strategic Priorities

Building a path towards Sustainable Development in Libya: UN consults with Libyan partners on strategic priorities

The United Nations Development system and the Ministry Planning convened a workshop on the Draft Strategic Framework for Libya for 2019-2020. The workshop brought together various participants from Libyan institutions, civil society and international partners.

The Draft Strategic Framework outlines the intended shared objectives of the United Nations and the Government of Libya to support the Libyan people and build a path towards sustainable peace and development.

The discussion was based on shared knowledge and analysis of conflict dynamics and needs in Libya and the likely drivers of change capable of moving the country from fragility to resilience.

“Today we gather to discuss the Libyan needs, at medium and long term. This discussion comes at very critical time for the work of the Libyan Government and therefore we look forward to the success of this workshop. I hope that the United Nations Strategic Framework will be a clear pillar for the work on the ground especially when we look for immediate solutions for our current problems” highlighted in his opening remarks HE Taher Jehaimi, Minister of Planning of the Libyan Government of National Accord.

Using a variety of data sources, the United Nations is compiling a comprehensive cross-sectoral assessment of the current situation in Libya. The analysis identifies key challenges and opportunities for integrated programming across the humanitarian-peace-development nexus. The consultations identified three priority areas: Governance, Economy and Social Services.

“The United Nations will work in close collaboration with the Libyan Government to finalize the Strategic Framework in the coming months. Our aim is to ensure a comprehensive UN programme that will contribute to move to improve the lives of all Libyans and to support Libya in its path towards sustainable development and peace” said Maria Ribeiro, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator. The launch of the final document is expected in January 2018.

(Source: UNSMIL)