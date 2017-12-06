The Weapon of Education

By Peter Millett, British Ambassador to Libya.

Nelson Mandela once said: “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.”

Weapon against what? Multiple enemies: ignorance, lack of opportunity, poverty. A poor education system will produce people who lack the skills that employers are looking for. So they will fail to find jobs and will be unable to lift themselves out of poverty.

What does this mean for Libya? In the short term, it means making sure that all children are able to attend school. Education has been severely disrupted in many places and many children are unable to go to school because the buildings are destroyed, damaged or dilapidated.

The UN is working to rehabilitate schools and distribute essential education supplies to target vulnerable children.

(Source: UK FCO)