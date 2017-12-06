Solar Energy is Saving Lives in Libya’s Hospitals

By John Lee.

Nine hospitals in Libya have solar panels, giving half a million people access to uninterrupted health services, according to a report from Thomson Reuters Foundation.

They have been helped by a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) programme installing solar panels in hospitals to provide uninterrupted power to critical rooms.

The report adds: “We don’t hear much about Libyan energy sources outside of oil and gas. But there is strong potential for solar power in Libya, particularly in the hot, southern deserts.”

(Source: Thomson Reuters Foundation)