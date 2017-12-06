EU-Africa Summit – Joint Statement on Migrant Situation in Libya

At the 5th EU-Africa Summit, which took place on 29-30 November in Abidjan, leaders from both continents discussed the terrible media reports on inhuman treatment of African migrants and refugees by criminal groups.

They condemned in the strongest terms any such criminal acts and expressed their firm resolve to work together for an immediate end of these criminal practices and to ensure the wellbeing of the migrants and refugees.

They also agreed to widely communicate to the youth about the dangers of such hazardous journeys and against the trafficking networks.

Full statement here.

(Source: EU)