Serraj Opens Embassy in US, Meets Trump and Tillerson

US President Donald Trump met on Friday with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj [Faiez Serraj] to discuss the bilateral relationship between the United States and Libya and opportunities for future partnerships.

President Trump underscored the United States’ continued support for the Government of National Accord and the United Nations-facilitated efforts to achieve political reconciliation in Libya.

The President also thanked the Prime Minister for his cooperation in counterterrorism efforts and emphasized America’s continued commitment to defeating ISIS and other jihadist terrorists in Libya. The President and Prime Minister agreed to work together to advance Libyan stability and unity.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister met Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, discussing the need for all Libyan and international parties to back Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salamé’s Action Plan to advance the national political reconciliation process and lay the groundwork for Libya to hold successful national elections.

During his visit to the United States, Sarraj also officially opened the new Libyan embassy in Washington.

(Sources: US State Dept, Libya Herald)