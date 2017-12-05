Blackwater Founder to Solve Libyan Migrant Crisis?

By John Lee.

The Guardian reports that Erik Prince (pictured), the founder of private military contractor Blackwater, is pushing a plan to intervene in the migrant crisis in Libya with a proposal involving a privately trained police force.

He claims his proposal would be a more humanitarian option for the European Union than the current situation.

According to the report, Prince, who is close to the Trump administration, said it would be relatively easy for his company, Frontier Services Group, to stop, detain, house and “repatriate” African migrants trying to travel to Europe through Libya.

He has also proposed to do so for a “fraction” of the price the EU is spending on boats that intercept migrant vessels in the Mediterranean.

(Source: The Guardian)

(Picture credit: Miller Center)